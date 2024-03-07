President George Vella and his wife Miriam left Malta this morning for a state visit to Ghana.

During the visit, Vella will have an official meeting with his Ghanaian counterpart Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Accra and an audience with the King of the Ashanti Empire in Ghana, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

Among other engagements, President and Mrs Vella will also visit the HopeXchange Medical Centre in Kumasi.

The official visit in Ghana ends on Saturday, after which President and Mrs Vella will travel to the United Kingdom for an event commemorating Commonwealth Day at the invitation of the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Baroness Patricia Scotland.

They return to Malta on Tuesday.

While Vella is abroad, Frank Bezzina will be acting President.