President Myriam Spiteri Debono on Saturday called for “normality” to prevail in the coming days, insisting that nobody should provoke or fall for provocation, amid heightened political tensions.

Although she did not mention it directly, the president was ostensibly referring a show of support planned on Tuesday outside court for former prime minister Joseph Muscat, his chief of staff Keith Schembri and former health minister Konrad Mizzi who are expected to be charged following the conclusion of the magisterial inquiry into the hospitals’ deal.

Political sparks have flown in recent days as calls grew to show support for Muscat outside court. Prime Minister Robert Abela has warned PL supporters not to fall for a "trap", though he did not specify what he was referring to. Strong police presence is expected for Tuesday's protest.

“Every citizen is free to act within the parameters of the rights given to him by the constitution. However, common sense and prudence dictate that in order not to fall for provocation, you should not seek provocation or, worse still, make or render yourself its agent,” Spiteri Debono said in a statement.

She said that although she had full confidence in the ability of the police force to maintain order, it is in everyone's interest that the law enforcement forces are not faced with situations "outside the normality of their work from one day to another”.

Spiteri Debono, who was elected president just last month, again appealed for everyone to allow the judicial process to flow serenely.

Our laws, she said, guarantee and safeguard the interests of all those who face charges in court. Time and again, our judiciary has shown they are loyal to the laws of the country and are capable of being impartial.

“Nothing should be done to harm others or the country,” she said.

On a different note, Spiteri Debono said the major parties are urging the people to vote in the European and local council elections. Democracy starts from the vote, and the people’s will is manifested in elections. Citizens should not throw away this basic right. If they do that, they will be allowing others to decide, she said.