President Myriam Spiteri Debono and other dignitaries paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the Sette Giugno uprising on Saturday.

The President laid a wreath of flowers at the Sette Giugno 1919 Monument in St George’s Square in Valletta as part of the remembrance ceremonies organised by Festivals Malta.

Parliamentary Speaker Anġlu Farrugia and Deputy Speaker David Agius also laid wreaths at the grave of victims at Paola's Addolorata Cemetery.

Sette Giugno, marked on June 7 each year, recalls events of 1919, when demonstrators agitated at the high cost of living marched through Valletta, demanding reform.

Anġlu Farrugia and David Agius at Addolorata Cemetery. Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri

Eventually, British troops opened fire on demonstrators, killing four of them and injuring several others.

The incident is widely seen as a turning point in Maltese political consciousness, galvanising nationalist sentiment and accelerating calls for Malta to obtain greater autonomy from Great Britain, its coloniser at the time.

It led to the formation of the first Legislative Assembly, which later transformed into the country's modern-day parliament.