During her visit to a Malta Biennale exhibition at Ġgantija temples, President Myriam Spiteri Debono received the official catalogue of the maltabiennale.art.

The president was welcomed in Ġgantija by Mario Cutajar, chairperson of Heritage Malta and president of the maltabiennale.art.

She was visiting the exhibition Decolonising Malta: Polyphony is Us by artist Ibrahim Mahama from Ghana.

Mahama’s installations include material transformation to touch on issues of migration, commodity, globalisation and economic exchange. Mahama’s art is world-renowned, given his installations in Sydney, Cape Town, Copenhagen, Tel Aviv, and Venice, among others.

Ġgantija’s was the second visit by President Spiteri Debono to the maltabiennale.art. For more information about the biennale, visit maltabiennale.art.