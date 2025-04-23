President Myriam Spiteri Debono, Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech will attend the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday.

Spiteri Debono and Abela will be joined by their spouses as part of an invitation to Malta from the Vatican State for a five-person delegation.

The Pope died aged 88 early on Monday morning. The Vatican said the cause of death was a cerebral stroke that led to a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.

Francis’s body is currently lying in state at St Peter’s Basilica, where it will remain until the funeral on Saturday at 10 am in St Peter’s Square.

In keeping with Francis’s wishes, the funeral will be simpler than that of previous pontiffs. His remains will be placed in a simple coffin made of wood and lined with zinc, and will not be raised on a platform.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside at the mass, which will be concelebrated by patriarchs, cardinals, archbishops, bishops, and priests from across the world.

The eucharistic celebration will end with the Ultima commendatio and the Valedictio, marking the start of the Novemdiales, or nine days of mourning and masses for the repose of Francis's soul.

The late Pope's body will then be taken into St. Peter’s Basilica and then to his final resting place at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, outside of the Vatican walls on the other side of Rome’s River Tiber.