The series of personalised stamps on covers featuring Malta’s presidents came to an end with a collective edition featuring all the presidents. The series formed part of the Gozo Philatelic Society’s silver jubilee celebratory events and also served to commemorate Malta’s golden jubilee as a republic.

The first cover of Sir Anthony Mamo was postmarked in January. The previous 13 stamps on covers chronologically featured Malta’s heads of state during the past 50 years, including the two acting presidents.

The designs featured an adaptation of the portrait of each president on the covers, together with a reproduction of their signature. The stamps featured their surname’s coat of arms. They were printed ‘se-tenant’ with a Maltapost stamp from 2014 featuring Malta’s national flag and the European Union flag.

The design of the covers was created by the society’s vice president Anthony Grech, who has produced similar covers in the past featuring Malta’s prime ministers (from 1921) and Gozo bishops (from 1864). Grech also designed the Christmas stamp cover posted on December 9 to all members, using the Milied f’Għawdex handstamp.