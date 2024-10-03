The Accountant General said Thursday that the price for Malta Government Stock, October issue, has been established as follows:

(i) 2.80% Malta Government Stock 2030 (III) at €100.00 (at par) with a YTM of 2.7996%, which corresponds to an annualised rate of 2.8192%, and

(ii) 3.25% Malta Government Stock 2034 (IV) at €100.00 (at par) with a YTM of 3.2497%, which corresponds to an annualised rate of 3.2761%.

The applications open and close as indicated below, or earlier at the discretion of the Accountant General:

(i) Applications from the public for an amount not exceeding €499,900 per person in any or in each of the two stocks open on Monday, the 7th of October 2024 at 8.30 a.m. and close at 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday, the 9th of October 2024; and

(ii) Applications from wholesale investors in the form of sealed bids (auction) open on Friday, the 11th of October 2024 at 8.30 a.m. and close at noon of the same day. The allotment results of each stock to applicants whose applications are in the form of sealed bids (auction) will be determined and announced two hours after the closing time of the auction.

Application forms may be obtained from and lodged at, all members of the Malta Stock Exchange and other authorised Investment Service Providers. Application forms may also be downloaded from the Treasury’s website as from Friday, the 4th of October 2024.

More information on these stocks is available in the Offering Circular and on Treasury’s website at www.treasury.gov.mt.