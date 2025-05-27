A parish priest who defiled a 15-year-old girl who happened to be the sacristan’s niece will serve 20 months of jail time, a court of appeal has ruled.

The court reduced the original 42-month prison term that the priest was sentenced to when he was found guilty of the crime.

Both the names of the priest and the alleged victim were banned from publication, along with the details of the location where the events took place.

The priest was originally sentenced in March of this year, with the court also permanently banning him from working with minors and listing his name on a register of sex offenders.

The priest appealed the decision and that appeal was heard and reviewed by Judge Neville Camilleri.

The events date back to June 2017, when the girl, 15 at the time, would visit the priest due to family separation issues. She happened to be the niece of the parish's sacristan.

A court heard that the two began a relationship when the minor kissed the priest on the lips, and he reciprocated.

The two went on to have a sexual relationship that lasted for around four years until 2020, when the girl reported him.

The court heard that the priest tried to end the relationship, but the minor began to threaten him when he raised that prospect. She then ended up reporting him to the police.

The priest admitted that he and the girl had engaged in sexual activities, though not intercourse, on her birthday at her house.

In his sentence, Camilleri noted how the relationship was consensual and the priest tried to end the relationship, yet he could not ignore the fact that the priest betrayed society’s faith in the priesthood and the Catholic church.

Camilleri found him guilty of defiling the girl, and his punishment was reduced to a 20-month prison sentence.