A priest whose angry outburst in Church went viral on social media last January, has died.

Fr Raymond, a popular priest in Żurrieq, angrily protested about some people's behaviour at Mass.

During his outburst the priest demanded that the congregation join in the singing, insisting he was the 'president' during Mass and it was not a case of everyone doing whatever he liked. Anyone who wished to complain should face him directly, he added.

As a video of the outburst went viral on social media, the Curia had issued a statement expressing its regret and calling for the public's empathy and sensitivity.

It said its priority was the wellbeing of the priest and the community.

"While the Archdiocese takes incidents of verbal and other abuse extremely seriously, given all the circumstances of the case it kindly asks for the public’s understanding, and appeals for empathy and sensitivity for all concerned with respect to comments made on social media," the Curia had said.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici, whose constituency includes Żurrieq, was among those who expressed condolences on Monday saying he had treasured his friendship with Fr Raymond and worried about him when he made the news.