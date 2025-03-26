Nigel Vella, the prime minister's former spokesman, has been appointed CEO of the Mediterranean Conference Centre, the Tourism Ministry said. He takes up the post on April 1, succeeding Pierre Fenech, who will focus on his other job as CEO of the Institute for Tourism Studies.

Ian Borg, minister of foreign affairs and tourism, thanked Fenech for his work and the results he achieved for the MCC.

Over the past few years Vella served as a consultant at the Ministry of Home Affairs and was deputy head of communications at the Office of the Prime Minister and the prime minister's spokesman.

He is currently a member of the Board of Governors of the Digital Innovation Authority.