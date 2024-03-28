Prime Minister Robert Abela visited the prisons bakery on Thursday morning, greeting inmates who were preparing ring bread for Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

The bread is sold from a stand which is mounted just outside the prisons in Corradino. 

Prison officials explained that work in the bakery helps the inmates acquire new skills to ease their reintegration in society once they serve their sentence.

Abela was accompanied by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri. They were shown around by the CEO of the Correction Services Agency, Christopher Siegersma. 

