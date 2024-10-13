Robert Abela is “optimistic” about soon reaching an agreement with MCAST lecturers over their working conditions and salaries.

Speaking during an event at the Mosta football ground, the prime minister expressed his hope that an agreement will be reached with MCAST educators “in the coming days”.

MCAST lecturers kicked off the scholastic year with a protest over the failure of college management to agree to a new collective agreement after a delay of almost three years.

The teachers’ union has said it has lost faith in the new MCAST management and will refuse to negotiate with the college principal. The union is, however, willing to negotiate directly with the government.

Abela said on Sunday that the government has already signalled its belief in educators by agreeing to the “strongest ever package” for teachers in state, church and private schools.

Turning to sports, Abela said there was a need to discuss how to improve financing.

He spoke about the need to strike a balance between commercialising sports facilities and respecting the needs of communities and the environment.

Abela said sports was not just about physical activity, but encompassed an entire lifestyle that taught discipline, integrity and nutrition.

Children not prepared for life challenges

In an earlier discussion during the same event, family therapist Charlie Azzopardi warned that children were not being properly prepared to face life’s challenges.

He said many children only had school in their lives as parents did not have enough time to spend with them.

Azzopardi said parenting was being outsourced to other people and institutions, such as childcare centres.

He said everyone - from politicians to parents and unions - needed to be involved in the discussion.

“You cannot steal more time away from parents, then blame them if children are not being raised properly”.

Commissioner for Children Antoinette Vassallo said not having enough time to spend with their parents was a common complaint received from children.

She also spoke about the need for more coordination between teachers when assigning homework to children.