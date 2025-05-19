Prime Minister Robert Abela is in Jordan for an official visit.

He was given a ceremonial welcome when he arrived in the capital, Amman, last night.

Abela travelled from Rome where he attended the inauguration mass of Pope Leo XIV.

He said in a Facebook post that the visit is expected to see Malta and Jordan strengthen their relations in various sectors.

He said his commitments during the day will also continue to confirm 'the government's social conscience'.

Malta and Jordan have seen an increase in tourism exchanges in the past few years. The best-known Jordanian investment in Malta is the controversial American University of Malta, owned by Jordanian investor, Engineer Hani Salah's Sadeen Group.

Abela's visit is the highest-profile Maltese visit to Jordan since 2016 when then-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat visited the kingdom. During that visit a cooperation agreement between the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and Malta’s Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry.

Jordanian-Maltese diplomatic relations date back to 1976.