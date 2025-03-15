The luxury Kempinski Hotel in Gozo’s San Lawrenz has completed an upgrade of its lobby and outdoor areas.

The upgrade is part of a €10 million improvement project spanning a number of years and which will see the five-star property renovate its rooms, restaurants and spa area this year.

Prime Minister Robert Abela and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri toured the hotel this week and met with its owners, the Baldacchino Group.

They were told that the works had created 120 new jobs, with 80 of those being directly with the group.

Discussions with hotel management. Photo: DOI

Abela described the hotel upgrade as a symbol of the trust hoteliers have in the future of Malta’s economy.

“These investments improve the tourist experience and also lead to new jobs that contribute to economic growth,” Abela said. “They are a clear sign that the future of Gozitan tourism is one focused on quality, sustainability and innovation.”