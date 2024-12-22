The bakery at the Corradino Correctional Facility is selling Christmas treats to the public for the first time, following the success of its Easter offerings.

The bakery, which has one of the largest and oldest working ovens in Malta, is run by three inmates and four prison officers.

Throughout the year, the bakery makes thousands of Maltese bread loaves – for the inmates themselves and to sell to the public – as well as qagħaq tal-Appostli (ring bread) during Holy Week.

Since the end of November, the team has been working to ensure all the festive treats are ready on time.

So far, they have produced 1,000 Christmas logs, 1,500 mince pies, 200 Christmas cakes, 500 vanilla cakes, 150 almond cakes, and 350 almond paste Christmas trees.

The money from sales helps prisoners learn new skills and supports other prison projects.

The bakery is staffed by three inmates and four prison officers. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Christopher Siegersma, CEO of the Correctional Services Agency, says the Christmas edition has proven to be a big hit.

“The idea started many years ago as a way to give people in prison valuable work experience by baking traditional Maltese Apostle’s ring bread and selling it to the public,” he said.

Siegersma added that inmates were proud and happy to be involved, as they saw it as a great opportunity to learn new things and contribute positively to the community.

“Mill-Forn tal-Ħabs is an initiative that not only promotes quality products made in the prison bakery but also directly involves prisoners in the process. Given its success, I am dedicated to ensuring the initiative continues to expand and involve more individuals,” he said.

People who would like to sample the prison’s festive wares before Christmas Day will have to hurry as the goods will only be on sale until December 23. They can be purchased from the kiosk outside the prison.