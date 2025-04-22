A 36-year-old man has admitted grievously injuring a fellow inmate at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

Zakaria Abidat, an Algerian national, also pleaded guilty to threatening and assaulting the victim, as well as recidivism.

Prosecuting inspector Kurt Farrugia told Magistrate Gabriella Vella that Abidat was in his prison cell in Division 1 when he assaulted the fellow inmate as soon as the latter left his prison cell.

Abidat confessed to the crime during his interrogation and told them the incident was sparked by the other inmate, who allegedly insulted and spat at the accused.

Farrugia added that the other inmate will also face criminal charges in connection with the incident.

The prosecution and the defence made submissions on punishment.

Attorney General lawyer Brandon Bonnici highlighted that the accused cooperated fully with the police and confessed to the crimes in his statement.

Legal aid lawyer Yanica Barbara Sant argued that her client was provoked and unfortunately could not control himself.

The prosecution and the defence asked for a 13-month prison sentence.

Judgement will be delivered next Tuesday at 9am.