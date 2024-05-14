A man currently behind bars was back in court on Tuesday to face charges linking him to a house burglary three months ago.

Aaron Steven Stuart Edward Ritchie, 40, from Cospicua, was charged with aggravated theft, breaching probation and three bail decrees.

The theft allegedly took place on Valentine's Day afternoon at a Balzan penthouse.

No details were divulged during the arraignment, but sources said that the thief apparently broke in through a balcony.

Ritchie pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody.

No request for bail was made by legal aid defence lawyer Victor Bugeja.

AG lawyer Etienne Savona prosecuted, together with Inspectors Christina Delia and Jeffrey Scicluna. Lawyer Giannella DeMarco appeared parte civile.