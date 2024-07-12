The prison’s management has provided fans for all inmates and improved the ventilation system in inmates’ cells as part of ongoing works to address the summer heat inside the Corradino Correctional Facility, according to prison boss Christopher Siegersma.

He said the Correctional Services Agency, of which he is chief executive, is “continuously committed to mitigating the challenges posed by summer heat”.

“Whereas, before, fans were only available to those who had their own, last year, a decision was made to provide fans to inmates who did not have one. Moreover, a ventilation system was installed in certain areas of the correctional facility, particularly in the dormitories,” he said, adding that the agency was “actively exploring all possible avenues to improve the conditions and to address this issue comprehensively”.

Siegersma was replying to questions sent to the prison following claims that prison inmates are suffering “inhumane treatment” due to the “unbearable heat” that builds up in their cells during the hot summer months.

The claims were made by Andrew Azzopardi, dean of the University of Malta’s social well-being faculty, who called on the authorities to address the situation.

Azzopardi was backed by NGOs Caritas and Mid-Dlam Għad-Dawl, which work to support the well-being of inmates and former inmates at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

In an open letter to MPs, Azzopardi called for action to alleviate the heat in some cells, where temperatures soar above 30 degrees.

He listed possible measures that included installing air conditioners or other cooling systems, treating roofs to minimise heat, giving inmates cold water at night and allowing them to spend more time in cooler areas during heatwaves.

'Problem goes beyond heat'

George Busuttil, from Mid-Dlam Għad-Dawl, agreed that heat was an issue but said the problem went beyond. He said the Paola prison building was not fit for purpose and needed to be demolished and rebuilt.

The Corradino Correction Facility dates back to 1842 with additions constructed over the years.

In a statement, the PN backed the measures suggested by Azzopardi but also said a long-term project was needed to tackle infrastructure at the prison.

Caritas said that, overall, inmates reported positive changes. But “heat remains a significant challenge and a cooling system is needed”.