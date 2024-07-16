The Correctional Services Agency is investigating one of its prison departments over allegations that officers have – for over a year – been doing a part-time job while on duty in prison, Times of Malta has learnt.

The internal investigation has so far revealed that at least two correctional officers who work full-time at the prison records office also work part-time writing transcripts for court, with sources saying they were allegedly doing this work during their normal office hours in prison.

It is suspected they sometimes even worked overtime at prison – during which they completed court transcripts.

Times of Malta understands the investigation was opened last week, however, it remains unclear whether any officers have been suspended and whether a police report has been filed. It is also not clear whether more than two officers are suspected of doing part-time work during regular office hours.

Sources said the allegations came to light only after the management of the records office was recently changed. However, it is unclear whether the previous management is suspected of being involved in the alleged wrongdoing.

The registry and records office is the information hub of the Corradino Correctional Facility, in Paola. Officials working there handle a variety of tasks centred around inmate data, including the collection and storage of information about inmates throughout their sentence, such as biographical details, disciplinary action and a calendar of upcoming court hearings for each inmate.

The work of court transcripts, on the other hand, involves transcribing court proceedings into official written records. Their primary function is to listen to recordings of court hearings, depositions and other legal activities and then transcribe them into a precise, verbatim document.

Sources said the investigation also revealed that the officers did not inform the prison authorities about their part-time employment in court.

Legal sources said it is unethical and potentially conflicting for correctional officers to be transcribing proceedings of inmates’ court hearings.

Another source, however, said it is unjust to focus the probe exclusively on that department, as a wider investigation across the facility would probably uncover more undeclared work or abuse.

Questions were sent to prison and the Court Services Agency.