A prisoner has been charged with seriously injuring another inmate and knocking out two of his teeth at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

French-born Claude Junior Jouvency, 29, pleaded not guilty to assaulting, threatening and seriously injuring Etienne Buttigieg.

Inspector Gabriel Kitcher, who prosecuted with Attorney General lawyer Jennifer Polidano, explained that on October 29 the Paola police station received a report about an incident at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

Police found that an inmate had suffered serious injuries and had two teeth knocked out.

The victim told police that the accused had assaulted him.

Jouvency had been arraigned and charged with theft from a Sliema jewellery store in August.

A court had heard how he had come to Malta three weeks earlier and ended up unemployed, sleeping in a boat moored off Manoel Island.

He was allegedly robbed of his belongings as he slept in the boat and went on to try to steal the jewellery, the court heard.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella presided over the arraignment while lawyer Axel Camilleri represented the accused as legal aid.