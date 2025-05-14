Private business owners have been invited to bid to install large-scale renewable energy systems at their premises.

The 2025 Invitation to Bid (ITB) process will include energy systems that produce more than 40MW of renewable energy capacity, with 20-year contracts offering a premium payment per kWh.

And for the first time, registered farmers will be allowed to submit proposals to install photovoltaic panels on their greenhouses.

Details were provided on the update to the scheme during a press conference held by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli on Wednesday.

The ITB is open to proposals to install systems ranging from 40kW to 200kW in size. For the first time, the process will allow businesses to join forces and bundle small installations under 40kW together in one bid.

Successful bidders will be eligible to receive the proxy price of electricity (currently set at 10c48 per unit) plus whatever premium they obtain through the bidding process.

The regulations have also been revised to allow registered farmers to install panels on their greenhouses.

Registered farmers will require a planning permit and an approved agronomic report to submit the bid. Yearly inspections will be carried out, along with the mandatory submission of a report confirming that the project is adhering to regulations.

Further details on the regulations for registered farmers will be provided in the coming weeks, a ministry spokesperson said.

Dalli said 2024 was a record year for commercial PV installation deals, with PV systems with a total capacity of 30MW set to be installed through signed contracts.

“This scheme is another step towards strengthening energy security,” she said. “We want to continue supporting larger-scale projects while opening up new opportunities for investment in sustainable solutions.”

The schemes include:

Category 1: 40Kw-200kW projects (first call: 220kW available)

Category 2: 200Kw-1MW projects (first call: 2,226kW available)

Category 3: Projects of 1MW+ (one call with 38MW available)

Successful projects under 1MW in size will have to be completed within two years, with larger ones getting a three-year timeframe.

Full scheme details will be published in the Government Gazette on May 16 as well as the Regulator for Energy and Water Services website.

Bidders will have until June 27 to file applications for small projects (under 1MW), with a July 25 deadline for larger ones. A second call for bids for smaller projects will end on October 10.