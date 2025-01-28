Bank of Valletta recently partnered with Colour My Run Malta, sponsoring the annual 5K Fun Run as part of the bank’s well-being challenge promoting physical, mental and financial well-being.

This was a first for the bank, an initiative that saw part of the proceeds from each applicant going towards Richmond Foundation, coupled with a generous donation made by BOV and other co-sponsors of the Fun Run.

BOV CEO Kenneth Farrugia presented the donation to Daniela Calleja Bitar, CEO of Richmond Foundation, over the Christmas period. The presentation was held in the presence of Nathan Farrugia from Colour My Run Malta and Daniel Magrin, head of marketing and product lifecycle management at Bank of Valletta.

BOV’s nationwide campaign incentivises the public to start planning for a sound financial future through a holistic approach involving the physical, mental and financial aspects of well-being. This initiative brought together local key players in the fields of physical, mental and financial wellness and promoted the importance of investing time in both physical activity and a healthy mindset.

Speaking during the presentation, the bank’s CEO commended the invaluable efforts of the Richmond Foundation in fostering a healthy mindset within the community.

Our partnership with Colour My Run was a great opportunity to raise awareness on financial stability in a fun and active manner

“Our collaboration with Colour My Run Malta is an important aspect of our efforts in highlighting the importance of adopting a healthy, physical lifestyle. Being active and engaging in fun activities helps us steer away from the pitfalls of stress and routine. However, well-being also extends to our finances, and today more than ever, planning for our retirement at an early stage will have immense benefits in the future,” he said.

“As Malta’s largest bank, with so many ties to local communities, we have a duty to instil awareness on financial well-being, and our partnership with Colour My Run was a great opportunity to raise awareness on financial stability in a fun and active manner.”

UN Limited (the Colour My Run organisers) founder Farrugia said that the company is a fervent believer that exercise should be fun if non-athletes are to be encouraged to stay active and lead healthy lifestyles.

“This is why we are so thankful to BOV for their support in growing this event and getting more people out to run, walk or dance the Colour My Run route from Fort Manoel. We are thankful to MIDI for allowing us to use their amazing venue and to all the other sponsors who aligned with our values and beliefs on this project.

“We chose Richmond Foundation because we believe that physical and mental fitness must tie in together. They cannot be separated, and education around the importance of this fact is central to the mission of our chosen beneficiary.”

Richmond Foundation’s CEO, Bitar, added: “Richmond is proud to partner with UN Limited to celebrate the powerful connection between exercise and mental well-being.

“A special thank you to BOV for bringing Colour My Run 2024 to life, reminding us all that movement, colour and community can brighten both body and mind.”