The government has plans underway to issue a new tender for a fourth ferry to operate between Malta and Gozo.

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced the effort while answering questions during a press conference following the reading of next year's budget on Monday.

"Right now I can say that a process is ongoing that will eventually lead to the tendering procedure for the Gozo Channel to have its fourth vessel," he said.

Abela added that "ideally" the fourth vessel would be owned and controlled in its entirety by the Gozitan ferry company.

Gozitans dependent on daily channel crossings have longed bemoaned the lease of the MV Nikolaus, a fourth vessel leased in 2019 that was initially meant to be a short-term solution until a new vessel could be commissioned.

However, just three months later, the government said that the Nikolaus would be kept on the books until a tender for a replacement vessel was decided.

The government eventually did issue a tender for the lease or operation of a fourth ferry between Ċirkewwa and Mġarr in 2022, but it failed to attract any bidders.

At the time, government sources said that it was very difficult to source this kind of ferry as they are highly sought after and must also fit the specifications of the Ċirkewwa and Mġarr harbours.

A ferry fit for Gozo Channel’s needs must have a height that compliments the existing Ċirkewwa and Mġarr berths, be a ro-ro or ropax vessel, (with ramps at both ends) and be able to sail in open waters.

The channel between the Maltese islands is considered open water because it is subject to harsh weather, but according to sources most ferries on the market are designed to sail on lakes.