Pro-EU Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski scored a narrow win in the first round of Poland's presidential election and will face nationalist historian Karol Nawrocki in the June 1 runoff, official results showed on Monday.

An overall victory for Trzaskowski would be a boost for the centrist government led by former European Union leader Donald Tusk, which has been at loggerheads with the current nationalist president.

A Nawrocki win would likely extend the political deadlock in the EU and NATO country and analysts predict that fresh parliamentary elections may have to be called.

With all ballots counted, the national election commission said Trzaskowski won 31.36 percent against 29.54 percent for Nawrocki in Sunday's first round.

The far-right showed strong gains, as its two candidates received a combined 21.15 percent.

That suggests the key to the runoff will be whether the far-right's supporters back Nawrocki in the second round.

Turnout was over 67 percent, which is high for Poland, though lower than the record turnout of the 2023 general election that brought the centrists to power.

The two candidates have diverging views on abortion and LGBTQ rights. The election also comes at a fraught moment for Europe as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drags on and ties with Washington are under strain.