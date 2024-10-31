An armed and hooded robber who allegedly held up a cleaner at a Paceville bar and made off with thousands in cash, was remanded in custody upon arraignment on Thursday.

Viktor Markovic, a 41-year old Serbian who described himself as a “professional security officer,” was arrested on Tuesday after the police tracked the movements of his car.

Police Inspector Lydon Zammit said the police were alerted to the robbery at around 6am on October 6. The robber entered the bar on St Rita Street through a service door and came face to face with a cleaner who was alone at the time. He demanded cash but the cleaner did not know anything about the money kept at the establishment and could offer no cooperation.

The thief then entered an office and helped himself to cash he found in a cupboard, making off with some €6,500.

Investigations showed that the suspect had arrived at the crime scene in a Honda Fit which was parked a short distance away.

Police traced the vehicle’s route from and back to a Bahar ic-Cagħaq residence where two other persons were arrested.

Further investigation pointed to Markovic’s involvement in the crime. He was arrested on Tuesday in Gozo.

On Thursday he pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft, slightly injuring the cleaner, causing him fear of violence and holding him unlawfully against his will.

He also denied carrying a weapon and wearing a mask during the alleged crime, as well as breaching four different sets of bail conditions, the latest one issued in May.

His lawyers did not request bail at the arraignment stage.

Magistrate Victor George Axiak, upheld the prosecution’s request for a protection order in favour of the cleaner and the bar owner, warning the defendant of the legal consequences if he were to violate that order.

AG lawyers Justine Brincat and Joseph Camilleri Azarov prosecuted together with Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Jean Claude Mangion.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Matthew Xuereb were defence counsel. Lawyer Beppe Darmanin appeared for the bar owners.