Having a history that dates back to 1543, the feast of San Girgor (St Gregory) is celebrated on the first Wednesday after Easter. Besides its religious aspect, the feast is associated with the unofficial start of the swimming season.

This year’s programme of events includes a concert by KorMalta, directed by Mro Riccardo Bianchi at St Gregory’s church in Żejtun on April 2.

On April 3, there will be a procession from St Clement chapel in Żejtun to St Gregory’s church. There will be various stalls celebrating cultural heritage near the church, together with the participation of a band to enhance the atmosphere.

The celebrations will continue in the afternoon at Marsaxlokk where traditional Maltese għana will be performed.