The launch of a new progressive political party has been stalled as it struggles to find a woman to be part of the party’s male and female co-leadership, party official Silvan Agius said.

“We don’t want to lead the party with two men, because we believe in gender parity. It’s hard to find a woman to do it as they face more challenges than men when entering politics,” Agius said.

The Partit Malta Progressiva (PMP), or il-Progressivi, is a dormant party with centre-left liberal leanings that was announced in December 2024.

Campaigners said that they hope to replicate what French president Emmanuel Macron did when he won the presidential election in 2017, after launching his political movement La République En Marche!, barely a year before the election. Among the group of officials forming part of the new party are former Labour Party MEP Cyrus Engerer and Agius, who serves as a cabinet expert for former European Commissioner Helena Dalli.

Since their announcement, the party has yet to officially launch, and their social media pages remain silent with their last post being on February 16.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Agius admitted that the publicity around the party in December 2024 was a bit “premature”.

'We've not given up'

“This doesn’t mean that we’ve given up,” Agius stressed.

He said that since the announcement, they have been working on setting up the party, but there are still a few things they need to iron out, such as approving the statute, selecting electoral candidates, and choosing the co-leaders, before registering and launching officially.

For now, PMP has chosen to stop posting on social media as Agius said that they wish to establish a strong base for the party before posting publicly.

“We do not want to enter the game unprepared. We have been promising a number of changes so we need to ask ourselves: Would we be ready to bring about the change we’ve promised?” Agius asked.

Women in politics face a lot of harassment

Agius said that PMP is dedicated to ensuring gender parity within its party, however, he admitted that it is struggling to find women who are ready to put themselves out there for election, especially for the leadership position.

“It’s not their fault. Maltese society shuts women out. They face financial struggles, often carry more home responsibilities and confront a real fear of harassment,” Agius said.

Agius pointed out how Malta’s politics are dominated by men; as such, electing two men to run the party would be going against PMP’s principles who believe in gender parity.

He recalled how ADPD leader Sandra Gauci said she feels isolated as the head of a political party trying to have a voice in a male-dominated world.

“Women who have a voice and want a change, come to us. Let’s make a difference,” Agius said.

The timing of the official launch remains unclear, as Agius simply said that they are “exploring the best moment”.

Rumours of a snap election are also worrying PMP, which fears it will not be ready if a snap election is called.

Agius said that if an early election had to be called, then the party will not be ready, and it will “struggle”.

On Monday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that he would not rule out calling a snap election if the Nationalist Party changes its leader.

Running and doing badly in an election would be very hard to get back from, a source who spoke to Times of Malta said under condition of anonymity.

“We have heard for a while from our contacts in the Labour Party that a snap election could take place. If that happens, we will have to contest the election – something we are not prepared for at the moment,” the source said.