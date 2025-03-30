Since 1995, what started as a shared vision among three pharmacists – John Jaccarini, Andrew Paris and Peter Apap – has grown into a remarkable journey of growth, shaped by dedication and strong partnerships .

From just three employees to a thriving team of 75, Prohealth’s growth has been built on collaboration, resilience, and a shared commitment to healthcare. To celebrate this milestone, Prohealth brought together the people who have been instrumental in shaping its journey.

This special event took place at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on March 18, honouring the relationships and collective efforts that have made Prohealth what it is today. The evening began with a musical performance by Candlelight by Fever, where the Cordia String Quartet captivated guests with a remarkable repertoire of classical masterpieces, legendary soundtracks, modern anthems, and classical-pop crossovers. The Republic Hall at MCC was packed, with every seat taken as attendees enjoyed the beautiful performances.

A heartfelt speech by Prohealth’s CEO and co-founder Peter Apap followed, expressing gratitude to everyone who contributed to the company's success over the years. The celebration continued in the Sacra Infermeria, where guests shared memories, laughter, and a sense of pride in how far the company has come together.

From left: Co-founders Peter Apap (CEO), John Jaccarini (non executive director) and Andrew Paris (director).

This milestone serves as a testament to the collective effort of so many people, past and present who have contributed to its success. From modest beginnings to an innovative, thriving enterprise, Prohealth’s journey is a story of vision, resilience, and collaboration. With the continued support of its stakeholders, Prohealth looks forward to the future with the same spirit that has carried it this far – committed to making a difference, working together, and striving for excellence in the years ahead.