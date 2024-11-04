The Ukrainian Orthodox theologian, Archimandrite Cyril Hovorun, is visiting Malta this week as guest of the Ecumenical Commission of the Archdiocese of Malta.

On Friday, he will deliver a public lecture, ‘Ecumenism in a Time of Political Instability’, at the Old Refectory, Archbishop’s Curia, Floriana, at 6.30pm.

Hovorun is a priest and professor of Orthodox theology at Stockholm, and has delivered papers in over 50 universities and academic centres around the globe. He teaches ecclesiology, international relations and ecumenism.During the talk,

Hovorun will be referring to the sociopolitical situation in his native Ukraine and how the war has affected relations among Christian Churches, and also the internal climate within the Orthodox Church itself.

The public is invited to the talk. Entrance, through the main door of the Archbishop’s Curia, St Calcedonius Square, Floriana, is free.