Malta should give tourists an opportunity to get their "hands dirty" with farming experiences such as grape picking and other agritourism, according to the CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority .

Carolo Micallef said that while the country cannot reach a level of agritourism seen in countries such as Sicily, Spain or Italy, there are many ways tourists can be allowed to get closer to nature and farming.

He said while quality tourists want to spend more, they also want different experiences.

“These people are not just looking for Michelin restaurants or luxury, but they are going for something they miss. The want to get closer to nature and get their hands dirty," he said.

Agritourism provides tourists an opportunity to enjoy rural activities, including farming or harvesting activities, with the benefit of then enjoying the produce they have picked or helped harvest.

Micallef was in conversation with Times of Malta journalist James Cummings at the annual conference of the Association of Catering Establishments on Tuesday.

Micallef said MTA is focusing on promoting Maltese and Gozitan agriculture, such as the cultivation of wines, and is pushing for more “hands on” experience for tourists, giving examples of grape picking at wineries or helping out local farmers with picking their harvest.

Micallef also revealed how plans are being prepared that will mean apartment owners will only be able to rent out their property as an Airbnb if they have the go-ahead of a majority of their condominum neigbours.

Micallef said he knows the tourist demand for Malta is strong and it is important that the island focuses on improving its quality.

“The flights (to Malta) are not cheap, but they are being sold, our accomodation is not cheap, but it is being filled. Keep your prices but also keep and improve your quality. We need to work together to ensure we give value to our tourists," he told the conference.