Gambling has become an integral part of many societies, providing entertainment and the potential for economic growth. However, its impact on individuals and communities can be both positive and negative.

Understanding these dynamics is crucial to developing effective strategies that promote responsible gambling and mitigate its adverse effects.

This article delves into the economic and social impacts of gambling and discusses the importance of responsible gambling practices in fostering a balanced approach.

Gambling contributes significantly to the economy, generating substantial revenue through taxes, job creation and, to some extent, tourism. Casinos, sports betting, lotteries and online gambling platforms are major sources of income for governments, helping to fund public services and diverse infrastructure projects.

For instance, the gaming industry in Malta sustained its contribution to the economy’s value added during the first half of 2023. Based on the latest data published by the NSO, the total gross value added (GVA) generated by the gaming industry during the first half of 2023 stood at €810.7 million, representing around 9.5% of the economy’s GVA*.

Additionally, gambling can boost local economies by attracting tourists and encouraging investment in the hospitality and entertainment industries. Cities like Las Vegas and Macau are prime examples of how gambling can drive economic growth, transforming once-sparse areas into thriving metropolises. These destinations benefit not only from the direct revenue of gambling establishments but also from the ancillary businesses that emerge alongside, such as hotels, restaurants and retail outlets.

However, the economic benefits of gambling are not without challenges. The industry’s reliance on consumer spending makes it vulnerable to economic downturns, and excessive gambling can lead to financial instability for individuals, affecting their ability to contribute positively to the economy.

While gambling indeed offers entertainment and potential financial gain, it also poses significant social challenges. Problem gambling can lead to severe personal and familial consequences, including financial hardship, relationship breakdowns and mental health issues.

The social cost of problem gambling extends beyond the individual, affecting families and communities. Children of problem gamblers may experience

neglect, emotional distress and a lack of financial security. Communities with high rates of problem gambling often face increased crime rates, reduced productivity and a greater demand for social services, straining local resources and support systems.

The stigma associated with gambling addiction can further exacerbate these issues, making it difficult for individuals to seek help and support. Many problem gamblers suffer in silence, unaware of the resources available or hesitant to reach out due to shame or fear of judgment.

Collaboration between governments, regulatory bodies, gambling operators and community organisations is essential

To address the economic and social challenges posed by gambling, continually promoting responsible gambling practices is essential. Responsible gambling involves implementing strategies and policies that encourage safe and controlled gambling behaviours, reducing the risk of addiction and its associated harms.

One effective approach is that of self-exclusion programmes, which allow individuals to voluntarily ban themselves from gambling venues or online platforms for a specified period.

This empowers individuals to take control of their gambling habits and seek help if needed. The self-exclusion scheme has been instrumental in supporting individuals struggling with gambling addiction, providing them with a practical tool to curb their behaviour.

Education and awareness campaigns also play a crucial role in promoting responsible gambling. By informing the public about the risks associated with gambling and providing resources for support and treatment, these initiatives help to prevent problem gambling and encourage individuals to make informed decisions.

Schools, community organisations and governments can further collaborate to deliver educational programmes that reach diverse audiences and promote a culture of responsible gambling.

Moreover, gambling operators have a responsibility to implement measures that protect their customers and promote responsible gambling. This includes offering tools such as deposit limits, time reminders and reality checks, which help individuals monitor their gambling activity and set boundaries.

Operators also provide staff training to recognise the signs of problem gambling and offer appropriate support and referrals to specialised services.

Effective regulation and policy are critical components of promoting responsible gambling and mitigating the negative impacts of gambling on society.

Governments and regulatory bodies must ensure gambling operators adhere to strict standards and practices prioritising consumer protection and responsible gambling. This involves regular audits and assessments of gambling operators, ensuring they comply with advertising regulations and implement robust age verification processes to prevent underage gambling.

Additionally, policies should focus on increasing funding for research and treatment programmes and providing adequate resources for those affected by problem gambling.

Ongoing commitment and collaboration between governments, regulatory bodies, gambling operators and community organisations is essential to creating a comprehensive approach to responsible gambling. By working together, stakeholders can develop innovative solutions and share best practices to address the challenges posed by gambling.

By promoting responsible gambling practices and implementing effective policies and regulations, we can mitigate the negative impacts of gambling and foster a balanced approach that ultimately benefits society as a whole.

By prioritising education, support and consumer protection, we can ensure that the positive aspects of gambling are enjoyed while minimising the potential harms.

* Source: Malta Gaming Authority, Interim Report 2023

Kevin O’Neill is general manager at the Responsible Gaming Foundation. kevin.oneill.1@rgf.org.mt

www.rgf.org.mt