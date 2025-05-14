The Palestinian Embassy and various NGOs and groups will be holding a march in Gizra and Sliema on Thursday to mark the 77th anniversary of Nakba and protest over the current 'genocide' in Gaza.

Nakba stands for catastrophe and recalls the forced displacement of Palestinians in 1948 as Israel was formed.

The march will start at 6pm at Council of Europe Garden and end in St. Anne Square, Sliema.

At least 750,000 Palestinians from a 1.9 million population were made refugees in 1948, the protest organisers said. "Zionist forces seized more than 78 percent of historic Palestine, ethnically cleansed and destroyed about 530 villages and cities, and killed about 15,000 Palestinians in a series of mass atrocities, including more than 70 massacres."

Despite a UN resolution calling for the right of return for Palestinian refugees, they were never allowed to return but were instead stuck in limbo.

"The Nakba has been ongoing ever since that date through the annexation of large areas of Palestinian land, military occupation, expansion of illegal Israeli settlements, mass imprisonment of Palestinians, apartheid policies, and decades of illegal Israeli blockades on the Gaza Strip," the NGOs said.

And today Israel was committing genocide in Gaza, they added.

Thursday's march will call on Malta to recognise the State of Palestine, enforce an arms embargo on Israel, sanction vessels, aircraft, and individuals involved in the arms trade supporting the genocide including de-flagging any such vessels carrying the Maltese flag and suspension of collaboration with institutions and companies that are complicit with the occupation.

The march will also call on Members of the European Parliament, European institutions and companies to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement until Israel complies with rulings of the International Court of Justice, and suspend Israel from European sports and from the Eurovision Song Contest.

The march is being organised by the Embassy of Palestine and NGOs Ġustizzja għall-Palestina, Moviment Graffitti, The Lebanese Advocates, The Watermelon Warriors and Youth for Palestine.

It is being endorsed by Aditus, ADPD, Blue Door English, Dance Beyond Borders, General Workers Union (GWU), Humanists Malta, Il-Progressivi, Inizjamed, Kunsill Nazzjonali taż-Żgħażagħ (KNŻ), Partit Momentum, PEN Malta, Solidarjeta’ and Żminijietna.