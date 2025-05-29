The Property Malta Foundation will be launching new initiatives to ensure investment in quality continues to improve as reforms in the construction and property sector is underway.

Speaking at the foundation’s annual general meeting, chairman Sandro Chetcuti said the interest in buying and selling property in Malta is “strong”.

“The Foundation will be at the forefront of launching new initiatives to ensure that investment in quality continues to improve,” Chetcuti said.

Addressing the AGM, the minister for reform of the construction sector Jonathan Attard highlighted the government’s commitment to sustainable development, responsible investment and higher standards in the construction and property sectors.

“The reform process is not just fine words on paper,” Attard said. “It is a process that is paving the way towards higher standards, greater transparency, and accountability.”

The minister outlined the key pillars of the ongoing reforms in the sector including closer collaboration with regulatory authorities to improve operational efficiency and responsiveness; a stronger legislative framework; and a culture of integrity where quality is non-negotiable.

Established in 2017, the foundation brings together property developers, sales agents, and property owners interested in promoting and selling residential and commercial property to investors. A DOI statement said that since its inception, the foundation has played a key role in improving the property sector in Malta and enhancing its visibility on an international level.