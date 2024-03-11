Sales of residential properties amounted to 1,012 during February 2024, an increase of 73- up 7.8% - when compared to February last year, the statistics office said on Monday.

1,164 promise of sale agreements were signed, an increase of 131- 12.1% - over the same period last year.

The highest numbers of final deeds of sale were recorded in the Northern Harbour and the Northern districts, while the lowest were registered in the Western, and the Gozo and Comino districts with 97 and 137 deeds, respectively.

The most popular localities were St Paul's Bay (85), Mellieħa (44) and Birkirkara (42). They accounted for 16.9 per cent of the total sales in February 2024.

Property transactions last month. NSO graphic.

In January the number of final deeds of sale was similar to January of last year, however, the number of promises of sale increased by 26% over one year.