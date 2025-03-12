Property sales were practically unchanged in February compared to the same month last year, NSO data showed on Wednesday.

The number of final deeds of sale relating to residential property amounted to 1,021, an increase of just one deed when compared to February 2024.

During February 2025, 1,253 promise of sale agreements for residential property were registered, an increase of 87 over the same period last year.

Final deeds of sale increased by 0.1 per cent, whereas promise of sale agreements increased by 7.5 per cent.

In February 2025, the highest numbers of final deeds of sale were recorded in the Northern Harbour and the Northern districts, with totals of 299 and 170 deeds, respectively. The lowest numbers were in the Western, and the Gozo and Comino districts, at 110 and 136 deeds.