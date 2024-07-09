Property transactions slowed down slightly in June, official data issued on Tuesday shows.

The National Statistics Office said the number of final deeds of sale relating to residential property amounted to 966, a decrease of 29 deeds when compared to a year earlier, and the lowest since September last year.

1,080 promise of sale agreements were signed last month, a decrease of 57 agreements over the same period last year.

A snapshot of property sales. NSO graphic.

The value of the final deeds totalled €243.9 million, a decrease of 4.9 per cent when compared to the corresponding value recorded in June 2023.

As in previous months, the lion's share of contracts involved properties in St Paul's Bay, followed by Mosta. Apartments accounted for most sales, followed by garages.

St Paul's Bay accounted for the highest share of property transactions. NSO graphic.