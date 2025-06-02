An application has been filed to build basement garages, 21 apartments and eight maisonettes with attached swimming pools on ODZ land in the rural hamlet of Burmarrad.

The application would see two properties off Triq il-Wardija demolished and the site excavated to make way for “21 apartments and eight maisonettes from basement level upwards including pools and jacuzzis,” according to the PA website.

The proposed development, encompassing Outside Development Zone (ODZ) land and part of an Open Space Gap – buffer zones between built-up areas – would include three basement levels, two floors at street level and an “upper roof level”.

The development will take up green spaces and see trees felled at the site, according to the plans. Graphic: Planning Authority

The project would also see the elevation of the project rise above the current streetscape, according to the plans submitted to the PA.

The site is accessed from Triq il-Wardija and an adjoining alley, while the planned development looks set to take up green areas, the plans suggest. The development will also see the felling of trees at the site.

The application was submitted by Kurt Polidano on behalf of the owner of the site, who was not specified.

The architect for the plans is former Building and Construction Authority (BCA) chairperson Maria Schembri Grima, who has undertaken various projects for mega developer Joseph Portelli.

This is not the first proposal for development on ODZ land in Burmarrad; earlier this month, plans to develop a large four-storey shopping complex in the area were given the green light by the PA.

Attempts to reach Schembri Grima were unsuccessful.