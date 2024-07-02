The historic Manikata chapel, which in 2022 was overshadowed by a four-storey apartment block, could be dwarfed by another apartment block on the other side.

In 2022, images of a newly built apartment block built side-by-side with the over 100-year-old chapel sparked outrage online.

A new application, PA/04280/24, is proposing extending a building adjacent to the chapel by another four floors, including garages, a maisonette, six apartments and two penthouses.

Plans for the application. Credit: Planning Authority

The application was submitted by Alex Tanti and is awaiting a decision.

PN MP Ivan Castillo raised the alarm about the application on Facebook on Tuesday, saying the old chapel will be “engulfed” by two giant structures.

“The government has failed to learn from the public outrage that happened in August 2022,” Castillo said.

“This church has just been restored and what’s going to happen will be the equivalent of it being brought down.”

Castillo said that he plans to present a parliamentary petition so that he could, “stop this madness.”

The small chapel was built in 1920 when only around 12 families were living in Manikata.

It was closed in 1975, with a larger chapel built by architect Richard England being used to accommodate the growing population.

Back in 2019, the government announced a restoration project for the chapel, one year after the Planning Authority greenlit plans to build 18 residential units, 20 garages and one office right next to it.

At the time, both the Curia and Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had objected to the "massive" development going ahead.

Yet, later the Curia dropped its objections to the development after it reached an "understanding" with the developer.

This did not stop Archbishop Charles Scicluna from announcing his disappointment at the development.