The proposed National Sexual Health Strategy is a “marked improvement” over the current outdated policy, a coalition of NGOs said on Friday in a collective statement.

The coalition was reacting to the strategy document which was launched for public consultation in December by the Health Ministry focusing on the ethos that access to healthcare, including sexual and reproductive healthcare, is a human right for all.

The coalition represents NGOs from the LGBTIQ community, the community of people living with HIV (PLHIV), or have specific working groups with a special interest in these communities.

They requested clarity on how the strategy will be implemented with the aim of fostering a clear direction forward to ensure goals are translated into actionable policy.

“It is clear that increased training, human resources, and collaboration with NGOs who are already involved in such outreach and awareness in Malta and Gozo is needed for the strategy to be successful,” the NGOs said.

They said the implementation of the strategy must be supported by a “clear five-year budget plan”. They also pointed out that the concept of undetectable=untransmittable in HIV is a “researched scientific fact” and should be an overarching theme and integral part of the sexual health policy.

They called for free and accessible treatment for people living with HIV including the universal provision of free pre-exposure and post-exposure prophylaxis.

“Psychological support should be a central spoke in the development of a holistic sexual health strategy aimed at wellbeing and better quality of life,” they added.

The NGOs called out the use of the word ‘migrant’ in the strategy and the overall lack of recognition of the different communities and nationalities making up non-Maltese residents. They also criticised the lack of focus on Gozo and its specific needs.

While they welcomed the inclusion of a structured approach to sexuality and relationships education, the NGOs insisted this should be “holistic, inclusive and evidence-based”.

“Sexual health services should be accessible to all people in Malta and Gozo, as this impacts everyone. The new strategy must ensure that testing and treatment are accessible, particularly to those who are less likely to access regular testing,” they added.

Voice for Choice, a coalition of pro-choice campaigning civil society organisations, called for the “long-overdue policy” to include SMART objectives, detailed action plans, clear responsibilities and secure funding.

In a statement on Friday collectively signed by a number of member organisations, Voice for Choice said genuine dialogue and cooperation with NGOs was essential to ensure they have adequate resources and a seat at the table through a Consultative Council for Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights.

Professionals need comprehensive training on abortion care and clear directives to protect patient confidentiality. They should not “misguidedly believe that they are obliged to act as police informants in abortion cases.”

“Abortion continues to remain criminalised. Despite legal restrictions, women are still seeking and having abortions, often facing significant financial burdens and social stigma. This forces them into secrecy and fear, putting their health and well-being at risk,” Voice for Choice said.

The coalition criticised the government for acknowledging Malta's evolving needs through the strategy while simultaneously failing to update outdated abortion laws that do not reflect those needs.