A former importer who was charged with drug trafficking ten years ago had his fundamental rights breached by unjustifiable delays attributed to the prosecution which prolonged a freezing order over all his assets, a court ruled on Thursday.

Matthew Farrugia had a thriving business importing household goods and running a pastizzi shop as well as fish and chip shop ten years ago.

He was arrested on September 1, 2014 and accused of involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

The arrest was made after officers found a box hidden behind a lift in the apartment block where he lived. It contained some 18 kilos of cannabis grass.

Eight years after his arraignment, Farrugia turned to the constitutional courts claiming that his fundamental rights were breached through unnecessary delays in the criminal proceedings and the detrimental effects of the blanket assets freeze.

He testified that ever since facing charges, he ended up working as an employee at a pastizzi shop, paid a minimum wage.

The freezing order meant that he was unable to sell property. He could not even renew his vehicle licences because insurers were unwilling to provide a cover.

Moreover, the statutory annual €13,976.24 allowance in terms of the law enacted in 1994 was not sufficient to allow him and his family to lead a decent life.

The situation had caused him physical and psychological problems, explained Farrugia.

His lawyers claimed that the delays in the criminal case and the effects of the freezing order breached the accused’s right to a fair trial and to peaceful enjoyment of his property.

The First Hall, Civil Court in its constitutional jurisdiction, presided by Mr Justice Lawrence Mintoff, observed that when police wrapped up evidence after three years, the AG still insisted on more evidence.

While the case went back and forth from court to the AG’s Office, police declared “over fifteen times,” that they had no more evidence to produce.

The AG, after choosing to prosecute other suspects in the drug trafficking conspiracy separately, insisted on each testifying against the others.

They refused since their own cases were still ongoing.

At several sittings “nothing was done,” no witnesses were summoned or the records were sent back to court too late to summon witnesses.

Although the criminal court told the AG to change tact to avoid delay, the situation continued.

The AG insisted on summoning a police officer only to find that he had since left the corps. Other witnesses turned out to have nothing to do with the case.

A bill of indictment was finally issued against Farrugia but only when he took his grievances to the constitutional court, observed Mr Justice Mintoff.

“Every person charged in court is presumed innocent until found guilty and delays in concluding criminal proceedings….cause many consequences on the person’s life, including anxiety and uncertainty,” observed the judge.

Such delays also prolonged the negative effects of court sanctions such as the freezing order.

In Farrugia’s case, the delay was “not at all reasonable.”

As for the freezing order, the court observed that earlier this year a law was enacted to allow variation of such court orders so that the accused and his family may lead a decent life.

It was obvious that the former statutory allowance of €13,976, that was sufficient 28 years ago when anti-money laundering laws came into existence, was nowadays not enough for the most basic necessities.

That was why the legislator introduced an amendment to allow variation of the freezing order ensuring that the accused had a decent life.

In Farrugia’s case, since the freezing order was issued in 2014, and he had only asked for a variation once to settle a bank loan.

Every time some unexpected expense cropped up, the accused had to file an application in court requesting a variation of the order and producing evidence to justify such request.

That was not a sufficient remedy, observed the judge.The law should allow the accused to retain the maximum amount needed for him and his family to lead a decent life.

In light of all considerations, the court concluded that Farrugia’s rights had been breached, awarding him €9,000 in moral damages.

Finally the court ordered the registrar of the civil courts to forward the judgment to the Speaker of Parliament, unless there was an appeal. Lawyers Franco Debono, Edward Gatt and Marion Camilleri assisted the applicant.