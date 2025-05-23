Prosecutors rested their case in the trial against the men accused of the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.

The Attorney General’s team informed a panel of jurors that they have no more evidence to bring forward on Friday.

Robert Agius and Jame Vella are accused of allegedly providing the bomb used to assassinate Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

George Degiorgio, along with his brother Alfred, is already serving a 40-year sentence after admitting to placing the bomb under Caruana Galizia’s car and triggering it outside the journalist’s Bidnija home.

In the other murder case on trial, Adrian Agius is accused of commissioning the October 2015 hit on lawyer Carmel Chircop, which prosecutors allege was carried out with the complicity of his brother Robert, along with Jamie Vella and Degiorgio

The body of Carmel Chircop is removed after he was murdered in Birkirkara in October 2015. Photo: Times of Malta

All four men deny the charges.

After prosecutors declared they were closing the evidence stage, the defence team said that none of the four accused will be testifying in these proceedings, as they exercise their right to remain silent.

Defence lawyer Alfred Abela then took the floor and contested the charges.

The defence lawyer said each homicide is a tragedy and none of the murders was justified, as he insisted that his client "had nothing to do with them".

In Robert Agius’ defence, Abela told the jurors that they cannot draw an inference when the accused exercised their right to remain silent. He also argued that his client is presumed innocent until found guilty which in this case would be after they deliberate and vote on whether each one is guilty or not on each count.

Abela also explained the level of evidence needed for one to be found guilty, frequently reminding that any doubt favours the position of the accused.

The defence lawyer argued that if Vince Muscat, better known as il-Koħħu, really wants closure, he would have provided information on all cases he was involved in irrespective of whether he would receive presidential pardon or not.

Abela insisted that Muscat spoke “solely in his own interest”. He noted that in Caruana Galizia’s assassination, he received a 15-year prison term and in Chircop’s case a pardon, which meant that he will not serve prison time.

“If he behaves in prison, those 15 years become 10 years, and in a few years' time you might catch him at Busy Bee,” Abela argued.

The lawyer argued that Muscat’s testimony against his client does not link Agius to the crime. Abela claimed Muscat was selective in his testimony and gave information which favoured his side of the story, as he urged the jurors to forget what was said in the media.

Abela argued that if one owed money to several individuals, how come he would pay €20,000 to Muscat to kill Chircop, when from Muscat’s testimony it emerged was “that he got a ride to Birkirkara”.

He questioned the logic in increasing expenses by buying a boat for George Degiorgio when that money could have been used to repay the debts.

He also compared Muscat’s testimony to that of state witness Melvin Theuma, and argued that the latter is a very credible witness while Muscat is not. Abela then added a disclaimer saying he is not interested in Yorgen Fenech’s case but he is concerned about his client, Agius. The trial continues on Saturday morning.

Madam Justice Edwina Grima presided.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella prosecuted.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are appearing for Robert Agius, while lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is assisting Agius’ brother, Adrian.

Lawyers Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri are appearing for George Degiorgio.

Lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia are assisting Jamie Vella.

Lawyers Therese Comodini Cachia and Jason Azzopardi are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while lawyer Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family