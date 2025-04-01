A protected Ficus tree near the parvis of St John’s Co-Cathedral, frequently used by roosting birds, could be removed to make way for an underground substation.

The transplanting application (EP 0077/25) was filed by the St John’s Co-Cathedral Foundation with the Environment and Resources Authority, requesting the removal and relocation of the protected tree.

The application proposes transplanting the tree to an outdoor car park in Ta’ Qali, replacing an “existing dead Ficus”.

The application proposes transplanting the tree to a carpark in Ta' Qali. Photo: ERA

The tree is one of several mature Ficus trees close to the Valletta cathedral and law courts that are used by large numbers of white wagtails to roost.

Last year, BirdLife Malta recorded a record-breaking 16,182 wagtails. This year, the number slightly decreased to 14,780.

In 2021, the PA approved an application (PA/3471/21) allowing the Foundation to shift the construction of an already approved subterranean substation under the protected tree.

The protected tree is not shown in the approved drawings.

Works are yet to begin, as the Foundation is waiting for approval to relocate the mature tree.

The application amended a previous application (PA/00472/15) to extend and refurbish the cathedral.

The initial application that was approved was planned to construct the subterranean substation at the corner of St John’s Street and Merchant Street.

Speaking to MaltaToday, the Foundation’s CEO, Tonio Mallia, said they had no choice but to build the subterranean substation beneath the tree, as shelters were discovered in other areas.

Following studies carried out by the Foundation, Mallia said that the only viable site was to build the substation underneath the protected tree.