A recent editorial in the Times of Malta (July 10) highlights a genuine concern regarding the promotion and protection of Malta’s cultural heritage. As rightly pointed out, cultural heritage does not limit itself only to “property” in the strict sense of the word but also comprises archaeological sites, objects, documents, paintings, militaria, landscapes and even underwater, to mention a few. Not to also mention intangible cultural heritage. The full definition of cultural heritage is found in the Cultural Heritage Act (2002) (CAP 445 of the Laws of Malta) – a paragraph which is 13 lines long.

The same law also establishes two different entities responsible for cultural heritage – the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, assuming the role of the regulator, and Heritage Malta, responsible for museum and site management and their collections.

As regulator, the superintendence overlooks development works, archaeological monitoring and excavations, restoration monitoring and projects, movement and import/export of cultural heritage objects.

The instances mentioned in the editorial, particularly those concerning the damages to the telephone box and shop sign, have all seen the active involvement of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage for the necessary remedial works being undertaken. A word of gratitude goes to the Malta Police Force for the crucial support and assistance.

Two important heritage landmarks were mentioned in the editorial as sites in neglect – the Addolorata Cemetery and San Anton Gardens.

While the responsibility of the upkeep and maintenance of these two important sites does not fall under Heritage Malta or any entity within the ministry for national heritage, the arts and local government, the superintendence has been heavily engaged in the past months and years in consultation on restoration works and the drawing up of conservation plans for the sites, which also include moveable historic objects found within them. We thank the entities involved for their cooperation.

One should also not overlook the significant strides being made by Heritage Malta. Our cultural heritage indeed forms the bedrock of our national identity and protecting it requires a collective effort beyond the effort of Heritage Malta alone. Heritage Malta – as an operator – manages that cultural heritage that is entrusted to it as per the Cultural Heritage Act.

Heritage Malta has been exceptionally active in recent years

Contrary to the editorial’s implications, Heritage Malta has been exceptionally active in recent years, as evidenced by outstanding projects such as the restoration of the Grand Master’s Palace. We have launched new exhibitions, opened and maintained numerous sites and attractions and digitised cultural heritage across various mediums, including land, underwater and underground, and increased our education and outreach efforts. These efforts have made cultural heritage more accessible and engaging for the public.

Also, Heritage Malta has undertaken extensive restoration projects, ensuring that sites and artifacts are preserved for future generations. We have also been acquiring new artifacts to enrich our national collections, demonstrating a commitment to both preservation and growth of our cultural assets. The various donations and bequeaths to form part of the national collection are testament to the trust enjoyed by Heritage Malta from the Maltese public.

While it is true that much more can be done to foster appreciation for Maltese heritage, this certainly can come about through a comprehensive approach, which goes beyond the responsibility of any single agency. For instance, our educational system and societal values play a critical role in cultivating a sense of pride and stewardship among citizens.

The editorial raises important points about how to bolster the protection of our cultural heritage but it is crucial to acknowledge and support the ongoing efforts of both the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage and Heritage Malta and the strong improvements that have been registered over the past years.

Acknowledging the instances where progress has been done serves as encouragement to the hundreds of dedicated cultural heritage employees who are committed towards our national cultural heritage. Protecting our heritage is a shared responsibility. Together we can ensure that our cultural patrimony is preserved for future generations.

Noel Zammit is CEO of Heritage Malta. Kurt Farrugia is Superintendent of Cultural Heritage.