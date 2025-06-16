Established in 2021, the Malta Food Agency plays a vital role in overseeing the quality, sustainability, and marketing of agricultural and fisheries products. By ensuring compliance with established food standards, the Agency safeguards consumer interests while supporting local farmers, fishers, and other producers. Part of its mission, in fact, is to create a fair and transparent marketplace where locally sourced food can flourish.

During routine inspections at the Pitkalija (fruit and vegetable market), Pixkerija (fish market), and Farmers Markets in Ta’ Qali and Kottonera, Agency staff ensure that all incoming produce is properly registered, traceable, and locally sourced, complying with quality regulations. Such enforcement helps to safeguard the local food industries and prevent cases of imported goods being marketed as local. In doing so, it also fosters trust between producers and consumers, guaranteeing the authenticity and quality of the food that reaches the market.

Local producers and consumers also have direct contact through the Farmers Markets that fall under the Agency’s remit. By enabling farmers, fishers, and producers to sell their goods firsthand, these markets not only boost earnings for local food suppliers but also provide the public with fresh, high-quality produce. Given Malta and Gozo’s short travel distances, consumers benefit from food that is harvested or caught just days prior, ensuring peak freshness. Recognising the importance of this direct connection, the Agency is continuing to strengthen these market opportunities.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, the Malta Food Agency is a key partner in EXCEL4MED, an EU-funded project aimed at improving Mediterranean food supply chains through sustainable practices and innovation, as well as open stakeholder dialogue. The initiative focuses on high-value foods such as pomegranates and citrus fruits, employing eco-friendly technologies to create value-added products. A recent workshop held locally brought together project partners from France, Greece, and Malta to discuss the ongoing challenges to the region’s food industry and explore viable solutions. Additionally, as a full member of Trade Promotion Europe, the Agency participates in meetings with European trade and agrifood organisations to strengthen regional trade. Through these collaborations, the Agency remains well-informed and proactive in responding to developments that impact our local food systems.

The Agency is even looking to boost sustainability through the reduction of food waste. One of its most recent initiatives, which was launched last March, is the ‘Tarmix’ digital platform (tarmix.gov.mt) that facilitates food donations efficiently and transparently. Businesses that have surplus food items can now offer donations through the platform for voluntary organisations to collect. They may even stock shelves in grocery stores and supermarkets with near-expiry items at highly discounted prices to avoid waste and make food more accessible to the public. In return, benefactors will be able to apply for tax incentives on donated food and enhance their brand reputation by contributing to a social cause.

Through these initiatives and several others, the Malta Food Agency is delivering on its promise to protect and strengthen Malta’s food, agricultural, and fisheries sectors. This ongoing work, centred on a long-term vision of sustainability, is necessary to foster resilient and fair food systems that will benefit both present and future generations.