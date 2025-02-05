In a significant stride toward enhancing the efficiency and fairness of its justice system, the Maltese government has introduced amendments to the Criminal Code aimed at, inter alia, curbing the abuse of magisterial inquiries.

These reforms are not only timely but also essential in safeguarding the integrity of the nation’s legal processes while addressing long-standing concerns.

This reform, an electoral pledge supported by the largest majority of Maltese people who voted for the Labour Party in the 2022 election, underscores Malta’s commitment to uphold a balanced and just legal framework.

Magisterial inquiries, an integral part of Malta’s judicial system, are designed to preserve evidence and investigate potential criminal conduct impartially. However, over the years, these inquiries have faced criticism for prolonged delays and misuse as of lately, often becoming tools for political or personal vendettas.

The new amendments signal the government’s recognition of these issues and its determination to address them head-on, creating a more streamlined and accountable process.

One of the key highlights of these amendments is the introduction of clear procedural boundaries, which aim to prevent inquiries from dragging on indefinitely.

For too long, magisterial inquiries in Malta have been plagued by delays, with some investigations stretching over years, leaving both the accused and victims in a state of legal limbo.

By setting strict timelines and establishing mechanisms to expedite these processes, the government intends to ensure that justice is delivered in a timely manner.

This move is a testament to Malta’s understanding that justice delayed is justice denied.

Moreover, the amendments include measures to deter frivolous or vexatious requests for magisterial inquiries. This change seeks to prevent the legal system from being weaponised against individuals or entities.

The government’s proactive approach in addressing this issue reflects a deep understanding of the importance of maintaining public trust in the judiciary.

By implementing safeguards to filter out baseless complaints, this government intends to protect citizens from unwarranted legal harassment while allowing legitimate cases to proceed without undue hindrance.

Another important aspect of these reforms is their focus on enhancing transparency and accountability.

By introducing oversight mechanisms and regular reporting requirements, the amendments ensure that magisterial inquiries remain subject to scrutiny, reducing the risk of abuse or inefficiency.

This not only bolsters confidence in the legal system but also aligns with the broader democratic principles of transparency and good governance.

Critics may argue that these changes could potentially limit the scope of magisterial inquiries but such concerns must be weighed against the pressing need for reform.

The previous PN government tried reforming magisterial inquiries but failed.

This government managed to strike a delicate balance between ensuring the inquiries remain a vital tool for justice and preventing their misuse.

These reforms also carry broader implications for the nation’s international reputation.

As a member of the European Union, Malta has faced scrutiny over its judicial practices in the past.

By taking decisive action to address systemic issues, the government is sending a powerful message to both its citizens and the international community: Malta is committed to upholding the rule of law and modernising its institutions to meet contemporary challenges.

This reform is an important milestone in Malta’s legal history. The amendments to the Criminal Code represent a bold and necessary step toward creating a justice system that is efficient, fair and resilient against abuse.

Glenn Bedingfield

Glenn Bedingfield is Parliamentary Secretary for Public Cleanliness.