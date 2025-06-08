International schools are often viewed as existing in a kind of bubble. Certainly, as an independent school, Verdala International School (VIS) is steered by its statutes and philosophy agreed by its foundation members, staff and parents. A memoriam of understanding exists with the Maltese government, emphasising our symbiotic relationship with the Ministry of Education, including an advisory ministry representative on our board.

Yet we are autonomous, and the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum allows us to deliver a globally recognised framework that is considerably different to local offerings. We do not wish to be isolated in a bubble, and we seek out partnerships and support local projects; however, our inquiry-driven curriculum may make us appear an outlier.

Along with our IB programmes, our ethos is our identity. We recruit, celebrate and acknowledge wondrous variety, through neurodiversity, identity and open-minded ideas. This is not without its challenges; parents and staff join us for our values and progressive curriculum but may come from varied backgrounds.

In February, the Trump administration issued an executive order that significantly impacted both US publicly funded education as well as overseas assisted schools. VIS has traditionally benefitted and appreciated this grant. Indeed, we have a US representative on our board, cementing our US embassy liaison.

However, we made the significant decision not to align ourselves with a statement that disagrees with recruitment diversity and was in dissonance with our anti-discrimination policy, so we gave up our access to the grant. We are proud to recruit with an openness to difference. Diversity, as my colleague appropriately noted, is not a dirty word.

Our students blend across an array of family types: same-gender parents, single-parents, third-culture or intercultural families, along with traditional set-ups. No child chooses their back story; there is no right or wrong type. We come together in a pot-luck paella, choosing to acknowledge and respect each other.

Self-awareness is key to every young person’s identity and growth; this doesn’t happen in a linear fashion with concrete milestone moments. It evolves slowly, meaning a belonging environment is essential both for confidence and resilience to flourish.

The power of education is to tackle the fear, the misunderstood or polarised views, by being open-minded and thoughtful about how we treat each other as human beings.

Oleksandr, our Ukrainian VIS Refugee Scholarship student.

Our ‘Diversity, Inclusion and Well-being’ programme runs in parallel to our curriculum precisely because the world outside our safe school walls is not all rosy. We notice that our students are aware of conflicts, differing points of view and the climate challenges; even the young ones hear the conversations and wonder. It is our responsibility to give them space to ask questions, share the history, perspectives and welcome age-appropriate discussion.

Many of our high school students have commented that prejudice is often a parent mindset, while they are, as they put it, “chill about this stuff”, although they often emphasise that the current conflicts and humanitarian crises, along with climate change, makes them feel powerless and fills them with concern.

Our recent graduation was a bastion of the VIS ethos. As 46 students proudly celebrated their VIS learning journey, they represented a race, identity and ability.

It was a delight to see our valedictorian be awarded to our VIS Refugee Scholarship student. Oleksandr, a Ukrainian refugee, took full advantage of the VIS Fund sponsored IB Diploma. He represented what international-mindedness and critical thinking can achieve, bringing a diversity of nationalities into a room to work out the challenges created by previous generations, united by hope for a better future.

While we do need to educate our children to become doctors, lawyers, tech experts and entrepreneurs, perhaps what the future really needs is more mediators. In this deeply polarised world, it is the mediators who will solve the problems of the future, guiding our fellow human beings towards compromise and a shared existence.

Author’s note

On a personal note, as I bid my final farewell to readers of this column, I am very grateful to Times of Malta for allowing me to share our VIS story over the last four years. I now hand over the reins of VIS to my successor, Davina McCarthy. It has been my privilege and joy to lead a school that is so inclusive and diverse.

Totty Aris is head of Verdala International School.