Activists on Sunday called on the government to follow through with Labour's electoral promise and provide preventive HIV treatment- PrEP and PEP, for free.

PrEP, is medication that is taken before sexual activity and prevents HIV transmission. PEP is a treatment that needs to be taken within 72 hours after a high-risk sexual encounter.

A 30-day supply of PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) costs around €57, PEP costs over €600.

A joint statement by Checkpoint Malta, HIV Malta, MGRM, Moviment Graffitti, LGBTI+ Gozo, ARC - Allied Rainbow Communities and Aditus called for these medicines to be put on the government formula.

“Activists once again reiterated the need for free PrEP and PEP. Countries which have introduced free PrEP and PEP, or that have highly subsidised it, have seen dramatic reductions in new HIV rates, in contrast to the reality of Malta’s ever-increasing rates of new HIV acquisition,” the statement said on World Aids Day.

Free PrEP and PEP were among the Labour Party's pledges in its electoral manifesto.

The NGOs said foreigners who are not entitled to free healthcare in Malta should also be given HIV treatment for free.

Checkpoint Malta is also collecting signatures for a petition that calls on the government to provide free PrEP and PEP.

HIV testing in Malta is free for everyone via public health services.