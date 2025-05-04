It is universally acknowledged that a person’s education is defined by the outcome of their results, or so history would lead us to believe. When choosing a school, parents eagerly look at league tables or seek out the school’s exam results, along with evidence of prestigious university alumni. Independent and selective schools thrive on this prime marketing tool.

Most parents’ whole model of education is built on a belief that their child’s future is based on presenting grades at milestone points. All well and good, but a large percentage of children are not cut out for a grades-focused environment, and most successful adults will tell you that it wasn’t their grades that got them where they are today.

Educationalists recognise the value of holistic learning experiences and project-based learning, yet cultural belief holds onto grades determining a child’s aptitude. However, grades are extrinsic, not intrinsic, and it is noticeable that children are most successful when they are motivated and empowered by their own learning progression.

Many national public systems base their national exams around content knowledge rather than cognitive ability. With the birth of AI, this puts learning in jeopardy; you can use AI to write an article, create a poem, code a programme or data-analyse for you. We have yet to work out how we evaluate growth and capacity within that context, and examination centres are grappling with this.

Last week, we ran our open day for prospective parents for our VIS Early Years Adventure. Young parents are making choices about their three-year-olds’ future, and they need to consider what the world will look like for their child in 15 years’ time. In 2040, will these children even be going to a traditional university? And will it be about the grades or about skills that AI can’t emulate?

We need to equip young people to think with an inter-disciplinary mind

We all agree that young people need to learn to read, write and understand maths. How do humans avoid becoming brainwashed by AI, lackadaisical and numb? How can we maintain our ability to show compassion, keep an open mind and cultivate an ability to think and evaluate for ourselves? While students will likely be relying on AI for content and task short-cuts, we must ensure they are equipped to critique, debate, discuss and draw ethical conclusions.

How we deliver our curriculum needs to adapt. While progressive educators take on the challenge, the limitations of national systems and universities limit immediate change as there is a global reluctancy to radically, let alone swiftly, alter modus operandi. It’s the chicken and egg dilemma: who can change the system to keep up with the times – universities or schools?

Parents may be seeking out university statistics or reputation, but the true value lies in a school curriculum that values independent learning pathways, an alternative range of teaching methods and less traditional assessment tools.

Beyond 2030, exams won’t be handwritten, and students will be navigating online assessments that show they can problem-solve and critically analyse.

It is because of this need that Verdala International School opted for the International Baccalaureate (IB) framework from early years to sixth form.

This September, we will be launching the Primary Years Curriculum (PYP) to align with our Middle Years Programme, diploma and career-related programmes. It is a curriculum that naturally spirals upwards, embedded with student inquiry and concept-based learning.

Concept-based learning is the opposite of content-driven learning; instead of filling the brain with content and then asking the child to pour it out verbatim, we look at concepts that affect all our lives, such as causation, change or perspective, and ask our learners to make connections across, between and beyond subjects.

The IB encourages trans-disciplinary learning across all its programmes. The world is not siloed, and one advantage AI has is the ability to harvest all the facts and opinions of the world and spout them out into a quick summary or hypothesis.

Our little ones are going to be adults in 2040 and, for their best future possible, we need to be more flexible in what and how we are assessing them. We need to equip our young people to think with an inter-disciplinary mind so they can handle the AI phenomena. Careers, pathways and life in 2040 will need independent thinkers and critical friends.

Totty Aris is head of Verdala International School.