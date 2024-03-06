Kylian Mbappe insisted he had “no problem” with Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique after scoring a brace in his side’s win over Real Sociedad in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Wearing the captain’s armband, Mbappe opened the scoring quarter of an hour into the second leg in San Sebastian and struck again early in the second half.

PSG won the game 2-1 to secure a 4-1 aggregate victory and a place in the quarter-finals for the first time since 2021.

“It’s fine. There is no problem with him, even if people might think there is a problem. I do have problems but the coach is not one,” Mbappe told broadcaster Canal Plus when asked about his relationship with Luis Enrique.

