PSV Eindhoven coach Peter Bosz has added incentive for Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 clash against Borussia Dortmund – he spent a miserable few months at the Bundesliga giants culminating in a humiliating sacking.

The 60-year-old Dutchman has enjoyed a remarkable season with runaway Eredivisie leaders PSV, who equalled a top-flight record by winning their first 17 league games.

PSV are now gunning for their first Champions League quarter-final since the 2007-2008 season, as Eindhoven fans dare to dream of emulating Guus Hiddink’s class of 1988 which lifted the cup.

